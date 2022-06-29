Cash, jewellery looted at gun point

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Four unidentified armed outlaws looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house of a local trader at Muhammad Hussain Town on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesman, Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmed was sleeping in the house along with other family members when four unidentified armed outlaws entered the house.

They held hostage the family members at gun point and took away cash Rs 1.2 million, 20 tola gold ornaments, mobile phones, wrist watches, perfumes and other valuables from the house.

The criminals also took away DVR of CCTV cameras with them and escaped from the scene.

City police have started the investigations into the incident.