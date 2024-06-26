Open Menu

Cash, Jewellery Looted At Gun Point

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Cash, jewellery looted at gun point

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Six unidentified armed outlaws looted cash jewellery and other valuables from the house of a citizen and injured the family members for putting resistance at Village 42-KB in the premises of Fateh Shah police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, six unidentified armed outlaws entered the house of Muhammad Ameen s/o Fateh Sher Girwah resident of Village 42-KB.

They held the family hostage at gunpoint and looted cash Rs 1.7 million, five tola gold ornaments and other valuables from the house.

The criminals also tortured the family members when they tried the resist the dacoit bid.

Receiving information through police emergency helpline 15, a police team led by DSP Burewala reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident. All police check posts at entry and exit points of the city have also been informed and the criminals would be arrested soon.

