Cash, jewellery looted from house

Five unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and jewellery from the house of a citizen in premises of Sadar police station on Thursday evening

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Five unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and jewellery from the house of a citizen in premises of Sadar police station on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, five unidentified armed outlaws entered into the house of Rashid at Village 43/10-R.

They held hostage the family members at gun point and locked them in a room after snatching their mobile phones.

The outlaws looted cash Rs 40,000, gold ornaments of worth Rs one million and other valuables from the house.

Sadar police had registered the case and started the investigations regarding the incident, police sources added.