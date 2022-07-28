UrduPoint.com

Cash, Jewellery Looted From House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Cash, jewellery looted from house

Five unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and jewellery from the house of a citizen in premises of Sadar police station on Thursday evening

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Five unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and jewellery from the house of a citizen in premises of Sadar police station on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, five unidentified armed outlaws entered into the house of Rashid at Village 43/10-R.

They held hostage the family members at gun point and locked them in a room after snatching their mobile phones.

The outlaws looted cash Rs 40,000, gold ornaments of worth Rs one million and other valuables from the house.

Sadar police had registered the case and started the investigations regarding the incident, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Rashid Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

JCP defers elevation of judges to Supreme Court

JCP defers elevation of judges to Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 Covid infection may up risk of psychiatric disorde ..

Covid infection may up risk of psychiatric disorders: Study

2 minutes ago
 CPO appointed four SHOs

CPO appointed four SHOs

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held meeting

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held meeting

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeks report ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeks report of the triple murder case in ..

4 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.