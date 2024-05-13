Open Menu

Cash, Jewellery Looted From House At Gunpoint

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Six unidentified armed outlaws looted cash jewellery and other valuables from the house of a citizen at gunpoint at Gulshan Raheem Colony in premises of Model Town police station on Sunday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Six unidentified armed outlaws looted cash jewellery and other valuables from the house of a citizen at gunpoint at Gulshan Raheem Colony in premises of Model Town police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, six armed outlaws entered the house of Sarfraz Naseem situated at Gulshan Raheem Colony. They held hostage the family members at gunpoint looted cash, jewellery, and other valuables worth Rs 5 million from the house, and also tortured the family members.

Police reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

