Cash, Jewelry Looted In Six Robberies
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The robbers looted over Rs 8 million worth of foreign and local Currency,
jewelry, a motorcycle, and other valuables in six robberies and theft incidents
in Burewala Saddar Police limits.
According to police sources, three robbers broke into the house of a Pakistani expatriate,
Zahoor Ahmad, in village 263/EB. They held the family hostage and escaped
with $15,000 (Rs 4.2 million), gold jewelry and cash.
In the second incident, robbers snatched a mobile phone and cash from Raheel Ghiyas,
a medical store owner from Yaqoob Abad while he was returning from Dullen Bangla.
In the third incident, the dacoits on motorcyclists looted Rs 35,000 and
documents from Hafiz Hammad in village 259/EB.
In another robbery near 497/EB, Abdul Razzaq from 122/EB was robbed at gunpoint
of Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone.
In the fifth incident, thieves broke into the house of Muhammad Rafiq in 517/EB and stole
cash and valuable items worth thousands of rupees.
In the sixth case,the thieves broke the locks of Tahir Majeed’s house and stole
over Rs 250,000 cash, gold jewelry and other valuables.
