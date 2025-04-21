Open Menu

Cash, Jewelry Looted In Six Robberies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Cash, jewelry looted in six robberies

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The robbers looted over Rs 8 million worth of foreign and local Currency,

jewelry, a motorcycle, and other valuables in six robberies and theft incidents

in Burewala Saddar Police limits.

According to police sources, three robbers broke into the house of a Pakistani expatriate,

Zahoor Ahmad, in village 263/EB. They held the family hostage and escaped

with $15,000 (Rs 4.2 million), gold jewelry and cash.

In the second incident, robbers snatched a mobile phone and cash from Raheel Ghiyas,

a medical store owner from Yaqoob Abad while he was returning from Dullen Bangla.

In the third incident, the dacoits on motorcyclists looted Rs 35,000 and

documents from Hafiz Hammad in village 259/EB.

In another robbery near 497/EB, Abdul Razzaq from 122/EB was robbed at gunpoint

of Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone.

In the fifth incident, thieves broke into the house of Muhammad Rafiq in 517/EB and stole

cash and valuable items worth thousands of rupees.

In the sixth case,the thieves broke the locks of Tahir Majeed’s house and stole

over Rs 250,000 cash, gold jewelry and other valuables.

Recent Stories

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan