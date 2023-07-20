Open Menu

Cash Looted From Beverages Supply Van

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Cash looted from beverages supply van

Armed robbers looted cash from a supply van of a beverages company at gunpoint near Sharif Chajra area on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Armed robbers looted cash from a supply van of a beverages company at gunpoint near Sharif Chajra area on Thursday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop situated in Sharif Chajra area on the premises of Shah Jamal police station.

The robbers also intercepted a supply van of a beverages company and snatched cash Rs 150,000 from the driver and escaped.

Police concerned have registered separate cases and started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Company Driver Van From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquir ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquires after health of Bara blast ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in tosha ..

IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in toshakhana case

8 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest war ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry

5 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide ..

US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide Its Own Destructive Actions - ..

5 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in l ..

The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in lawyer's murder case

5 minutes ago
 JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

5 minutes ago
Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive ..

UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive sustainable development

12 minutes ago
 Election Commission fully prepared for early or on ..

Election Commission fully prepared for early or on-time general elections: Secre ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embass ..

EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

12 minutes ago
 US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More American ..

US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More Americans Will Be Recruited in 2023

12 minutes ago
 District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram securit ..

District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram security plan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan