Cash looted from beverages supply van

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Armed robbers looted cash from a supply van of a beverages company at gunpoint near Sharif Chajra area on Thursday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop situated in Sharif Chajra area on the premises of Shah Jamal police station.

The robbers also intercepted a supply van of a beverages company and snatched cash Rs 150,000 from the driver and escaped.

Police concerned have registered separate cases and started investigations into the incident.