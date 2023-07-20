Cash Looted From Beverages Supply Van
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Armed robbers looted cash from a supply van of a beverages company at gunpoint near Sharif Chajra area on Thursday.
According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop situated in Sharif Chajra area on the premises of Shah Jamal police station.
The robbers also intercepted a supply van of a beverages company and snatched cash Rs 150,000 from the driver and escaped.
Police concerned have registered separate cases and started investigations into the incident.