Cash Looted, Man Shot Injured In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop and shot and injured another citizen over putting resistance in robbery bid in separate cases reported in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop and shot and injured another citizen over putting resistance in robbery bid in separate cases reported in the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Shahzad was returning home after collecting Rs two million cash from his petrol pump by a car when unidentified armed robbers intercepted him on the way.

The criminals opened fire and shot him injured when he tried to resist the robbery bid, however, he drove away from the car and managed to save cash.

In another incident, armed robbers entered a shop and held hostage the shopkeeper at gunpoint. The criminals looted cash Rs 450,000 from the shop and escaped from the scene.

Model Town police registered separate cases against unknown criminals and started investigations into the incidents.

