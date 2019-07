Robbers looted cash and mobile phone cards from a shop at Gohadpur, in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Robbers looted cash and mobile phone cards from a shop at Gohadpur, in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station on Tuesday.

According to police, three dacoits stormed into the shop owned by Fahad at Gohadpur and looted Rs 700,000 and mobile cards worth Rs 150,000.

Later, robbers fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.