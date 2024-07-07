Open Menu

Cash, Mobile Phones Looted

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Cash, mobile phones looted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and mobile phones from a mobile shop in the premises Jahania Police Station on Sunday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed outlaws entered into a store room of a mobile phone brand.

The criminals made hostage the incharge of the store room Babar Siddique and another employee at gun point and looted cash Rs 30,000 and took away various mobile phones with them.

Police concerned reached the spot and started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals Sunday From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

20 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

20 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

20 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

20 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

20 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

20 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

20 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

20 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan