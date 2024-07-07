Cash, Mobile Phones Looted
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and mobile phones from a mobile shop in the premises Jahania Police Station on Sunday.
According to police sources, three unidentified armed outlaws entered into a store room of a mobile phone brand.
The criminals made hostage the incharge of the store room Babar Siddique and another employee at gun point and looted cash Rs 30,000 and took away various mobile phones with them.
Police concerned reached the spot and started investigations into the incident.
