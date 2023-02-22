Cash prize announced for Dolphin Force personnel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for personnel of Dolphin Force in order to encourage them.

According to the spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur reached Police Lines Bahawalpur where he addressed the gathering of personnel of Dolphin Force.

Addressing the gathering, the DPO said that Dolphin Force had been playing a remarkable role in maintaining law and order. He announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for the personnel of Dolphin Force.

Earlier, Dolphin Force presented guard of honour to him.