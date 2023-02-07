Cash prize announced for identifiers of police lines' blast terrorist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government through Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has announced Rs 10 million cash prize for informers who helped in identification of the suicide bomber and his facilitators of the police lines' blast reported on January 30.

An official announcement issued here said that the suicide bomber had attacked the police lines' mosque on January 30 in which as many as worshipers were martyred and injured.

The CTD has released the photograph of the most wanted terrorist for information of general public and announced Rs10 million cash money for informers of the suicide attacker and his facilitators.

It is pertinent to mention here that least 85 worshipers most policemen were martyred, and several others were got injured in the deadly terrorist attack.

Following the explosion, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has observed one day official mourning to express solidarity with the victims' families.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired after the health of the injured victims and later, chaired a high-level meeting of the Apex Committee.