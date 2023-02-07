UrduPoint.com

Cash Prize Announced For Identifiers Of Police Lines' Blast Terrorist

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cash prize announced for identifiers of police lines' blast terrorist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government through Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has announced Rs 10 million cash prize for informers who helped in identification of the suicide bomber and his facilitators of the police lines' blast reported on January 30.

An official announcement issued here said that the suicide bomber had attacked the police lines' mosque on January 30 in which as many as worshipers were martyred and injured.

The CTD has released the photograph of the most wanted terrorist for information of general public and announced Rs10 million cash money for informers of the suicide attacker and his facilitators.

It is pertinent to mention here that least 85 worshipers most policemen were martyred, and several others were got injured in the deadly terrorist attack.

Following the explosion, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has observed one day official mourning to express solidarity with the victims' families.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired after the health of the injured victims and later, chaired a high-level meeting of the Apex Committee.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Suicide Reading Money January Mosque Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

2 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.