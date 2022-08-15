Cash prize, appreciation certificate for SDEO with maximum enrollments of girls

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District Education Officer (Female) Farzana Sardar on Monday said that all the SDEOs had been directed to ensure maximum enrollment of girls in the public schools of their respective tehsils under the enrollment drive of the provincial government.

During a meeting with media persons here in her office, she said the admission campaign in all female educational institutions of Dera Ismail Khan district is going on vigorously, following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Elementary & Secondary Education Department Motasim Billa Shah.

The SDOs with maximum enrollments in their tehsils would be awarded with a cash reward and a certificate of appreciation by the district administration, she said.

The DEO informed that Dera Ismail Khan has become the first district in the province in implementation of second shift in educational institutions.

The girl students were being taught in second shifts in 13 higher secondary, high school, middle and primary schools of the district Dera Ismail Khan district, she said.

She said the merit lists of candidates being recruited through NTS on different posts of PST, CT, AT and DM in education department had been displayed, adding that the appointment orders would also be issued to the selected candidates soon.

Replying to a question, Farzana Sardar said the education department was vigorously participating in the ongoing tree plantation campaign and the saplings had been planted in Government Girls Primary School Islamia Colony and District Office of Education Department in Dera.

She said the tree plantation was a charity and all the teachers should participate in this campaign along with the students who are the future architects.