Cash Prize Awarded To Dolphin Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Cash prize awarded to Dolphin official

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik awarded Rs 50,000 and a certificate to an official of Dolphin Force in recognition of his bravery during an encounter with outlaws.

A police spokesman said on Friday that four robbers had looted a man few days ago near Chak No.126 Nikokara in Chak Jhumra police limits. On information, officials of Dolphin Force reached the spot but the outlaws opened firing on them.

In retaliation, official Asif Ali received bullet injuries and was shifted to a local hospital.

During the encounter, the officials killed two dacoits besides arresting the third accomplice while the fourth accused fled.

Later, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik with SSP Operations Muhammad Afzaland SP Madina Division Muhammad Nabeel inquired about health of the injured official.

He also presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 and commendation certificate to Asif Ali.

