Cash prize awarded to two police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Azhar Akram Monday awarded cash prizes to two police officials including in-charge police post 55 Burj.

Police spokesman said that three days ago, three armed assailants - Sajawal alias Sajjad, Aqib and Mubasshar opened firing and killed their rival Tariq alias Tara resident of Chak 99/G-B in police custody when the police brought him to Tehsil Katchery for producing him in a court in a murder case.

Due to firing, a panic was created in the court premises and everybody was seemed to run hither and thither to save his life.

In the meantime, In-charge police post 55 Burj Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohsan Abbas and contable Zahid Mehmood who also brought an accused in the Katchery for his appearance in the court showed brave attitude and overpowered all the three armed assailants and arrested them on the spot.

On their braveness, CPO Azhar Akram awarded cash prize of Rs 25,000 to ASI Mohsan Abbas and Rs 10,000 to constable Zahid Mehmood along with commendation certificates.