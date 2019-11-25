UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash Prize Awarded To Two Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:18 PM

Cash prize awarded to two police officials

City Police Officer (CPO), Azhar Akram Monday awarded cash prizes to two police officials including in-charge police post 55 Burj

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Azhar Akram Monday awarded cash prizes to two police officials including in-charge police post 55 Burj.

Police spokesman said that three days ago, three armed assailants - Sajawal alias Sajjad, Aqib and Mubasshar opened firing and killed their rival Tariq alias Tara resident of Chak 99/G-B in police custody when the police brought him to Tehsil Katchery for producing him in a court in a murder case.

Due to firing, a panic was created in the court premises and everybody was seemed to run hither and thither to save his life.

In the meantime, In-charge police post 55 Burj Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohsan Abbas and contable Zahid Mehmood who also brought an accused in the Katchery for his appearance in the court showed brave attitude and overpowered all the three armed assailants and arrested them on the spot.

On their braveness, CPO Azhar Akram awarded cash prize of Rs 25,000 to ASI Mohsan Abbas and Rs 10,000 to constable Zahid Mehmood along with commendation certificates.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Tara Post All Court

Recent Stories

8 killed, 13 injured in DI Khan traffic accident

30 seconds ago

Brescia boss under-fire for Balotelli 'black' joke ..

35 seconds ago

Turkey, Qatar Sign 7 Cooperation Agreements in Var ..

37 seconds ago

University of Sindh students stage protest sit in ..

40 seconds ago

CPEC project to help reinforce country's economic ..

34 minutes ago

Officers pay homage to Shaheen Khalid for her serv ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.