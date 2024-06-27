Open Menu

Cash Prizes Awarded To Farmers For Excellent Wheat Production

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Cash prizes awarded to farmers for excellent wheat production

A prizes distribution ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner's office here Thursday to award the wheat growers who have achieved excellence in the wheat production competition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A prizes distribution ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner's office here Thursday to award the wheat growers who have achieved excellence in the wheat production competition. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa distributed cheques among the wheat growers who excelled in the competition.

According to the detail, Mohsin Abbas from Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil obtained the first prize of Rs. 300,000 by achieving a wheat production of 68.893 maunds per acre, Muhammad Talib from Bahawalpur Sadar Tehsil obtained the second prize of Rs.

200,000 by achieving a wheat production of 55.686 maunds per acre and Munir Ahmed from Ahmedpur East Tehsil obtained the third prize of Rs. 100,000 for achieving wheat production of 53.742 maunds per acre.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafique, Assistant Director Agriculture Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Masood Saleem, Assistant Director Agriculture Khairpur Tamewali Muhammad Rashid, and Assistant Director Agriculture Yazman Rashid Sarwar along with farmers and growers.

