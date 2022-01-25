Cash prizes awarded to five police officers in Priyantha Kumara case

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to five officers of Gujranwala region for the outstanding performance of Sialkot police in Sri-Lankan Priyantha Kumara high profile case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to five officers of Gujranwala region for the outstanding performance of Sialkot police in Sri-Lankan Priyantha Kumara high profile case.

According to police here on Tuesday, letter of appreciation and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each were awarded to RPO Gujranwala Imran Ahmar, former District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik, former SDP Saddar Circle Sialkot Raja Zahid Naeem, SHO Ugoki Armughan Muqsat and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sialkot Police Malik Khurram Shehzad for ensuring law and order in the city after the brutal murder of a Sri-Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and to arrest all 86 suspects involved in the murder.