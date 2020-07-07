UrduPoint.com
Cash Prizes Distribute Among Security Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Cash prizes distribute among security officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Cash prizes worth Rs one million were distributed here on Tuesday among security officials hailing from District Police, Elite Force and Punjab Constabulary who efficiently performed quarantine duty on frontline following critical situation of COVID-19 lockdown across the region.

City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza paid glowing tribute to dutiful performance of the officials concerned who put their own lives at risk. He termed the award winners as proud of the department with expressing hope that the same spirit would prevail in normal days of the life.

SP Headquarter Zunaira Azfar, DSP Headquarter Iqbal Lashari and Chief Security Officer Shabana Saif among 247 officials attended the ceremony which was arranged at Police Line.

