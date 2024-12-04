Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the Dolphin Force jawans in recognition of their excellent performance in crime controlling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the Dolphin Force jawans in recognition of their excellent performance in crime controlling.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony at Dolphin Force Headquarters here on Wednesday, he highlighted that establishment of dolphin force has significantly reduced street crimes and improved crime control ratio in addition to enhancing the public's sense of security.

He claimed that image of police force among the general public has improved due to effective efforts of the dolphin force. The introduction of body cams in the force has further enhanced their performance, he added.

The CPO also praised the dolphin force for its commitment to crime prevention, emphasizing that their proactive patrolling, checkpoints, and professional capabilities are vital in ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.

"Public safety remains our top priority", he added.

He also reaffirmed the dolphin force's dedication to combating crime and safeguarding the public.

He congratulated the prize recipients and encouraged them to maintain their high performance and continue tightening the noose around criminal elements.

Later, the CPO distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the dolphin force personnel who played a key role in arresting proclaimed offenders, seizing illegal weapons, apprehending drug dealers and dismantling robbery gangs.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood, ASP Gulberg, DSP Dolphin Force, Incharge Dolphin Force and others were also present on the occasion.