Cash prizes distributed among position holder students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Happy Day School System Peshawar Cantt, on Sunday hold a prize distribution ceremony among the students who took positions in the matriculation examination 2024.

100,000 cash prize was given to the 1st position holder, 50,000 cash prize was given to the 2nd and 25,000 cash prize was given to the 3rd position holder.

The parents of the children who took the position also participated and the hard work and excellent performance of the teachers was also appreciated.

Special guest Syed Daud Bukhari inaugurated the event.

The Principal of the school Maimoona Rauf and the staff welcomed them and presented them with bouquets.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

At the end of the program, award shields and cash prizes were also presented to the students who took positions.

