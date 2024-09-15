Cash Prizes Distributed Among Position Holder Students
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Happy Day School System Peshawar Cantt, on Sunday hold a prize distribution ceremony among the students who took positions in the matriculation examination 2024.
100,000 cash prize was given to the 1st position holder, 50,000 cash prize was given to the 2nd and 25,000 cash prize was given to the 3rd position holder.
The parents of the children who took the position also participated and the hard work and excellent performance of the teachers was also appreciated.
Special guest Syed Daud Bukhari inaugurated the event.
The Principal of the school Maimoona Rauf and the staff welcomed them and presented them with bouquets.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.
At the end of the program, award shields and cash prizes were also presented to the students who took positions.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Channar for resolving farmers’ problems1 minute ago
-
18.39 percent households undernourished with majority in urban areas of Pakistan: Report1 minute ago
-
Speeding tractor trolley claims 3 lives in Layyah11 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day of Democracy12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians mark 'World Democracy Day' with pledge to uphold democratic values22 minutes ago
-
Two labourers hurt in roof collapse22 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO backs PIAF-Pioneers Progressive Alliance in LCCI Elections32 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Ali Malik urges SCO members to enhance trade cooperation, regional integration32 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Homes adorned with colorful buntings, fancy lights in KP1 hour ago
-
Treatment of congo virus patient underway at BVH1 hour ago
-
Provincial minister visits under-construction govt Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology1 hour ago
-
Shujabad’s citizens struggle with transport crisis2 hours ago