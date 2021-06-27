UrduPoint.com
Cash Prizes For Excise Staff Over Good Performance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Excise Director Abdullah Khan Sunday distributed cash prizes among officials and staff over good performance in recovery of property tax, motor tax and others during ongoing fiscal year.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Director Excise office here. On this occasion, the excise director said that the better tax collection in Multan division was become possible due to tireless efforts of excise staff and cooperation of masses.

It's worth mentioning here that Rs two billion tax recovery target was set for Multan division during recent fiscal year which was successfully achieved.

Similarly, Rs 935 million property tax recovery target was set for June of which Rs 891 million has been achieved.

He directed the excise staff to work hard and ensure hundred percent recovery of property tax in remaining days.

The director also distributed new uniforms among field staff of the department including inspectors and constables.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken for the welfare of staff and a meeting would be conveyed soon for their promotions.

On this occasion, Deputy Director admin/ETO property tax Khalid Hussnain Qasoori, Mubashir Riaz and others were present.

