Cash Reward Announced For Police Team On Arresting Street Criminal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Cash reward announced for police team on arresting street criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday announced cash reward and commendation certificate for a police team of North Nazimabad for successfully arresting the street criminal.

Appreciating the Investigation team of Shahra e Noor Jahan police station, the Karachi Police chief announced cash reward of Rs. 50,000 and commendation certificate, said the Karachi Police spokesperson.

The team arrested the accused in very professional manner using technical and other means including CCTV footage. The video of the accused robbing citizen had also went viral over social media, he added.

According to a spokesman for the District Central Police, arrested accused identified as Sohail Maseeh along with his other accomplice Adnan Shehzad had robbed a citizen near Matric board office.

He said a citizen had recorded a video of the said robbery incident which made rounds over social media. No one had approached the police station for registration of a case. However, the Shahra e Noor Jahan police station registered the case of incident.

Adnan Shehzad was yet to be arrested, the spokesman said and added that both the accused had switched their phones off and were continuously changing their locations.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol, a hand grenade, a mobile phone and a wallet from the possession of arrested Sohail. Further investigations were underway.

