Cash Reward For Police Party For Killing Suspect In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward for a police party for killing the accused involved in killing two policemen in Sohrab Goth.

On June 10, one of the suspects involved in killing two cops in Sohrab Goth was gunned down by a police party at Sohrab Goth police station in an encounter.

The killed suspect was identified as Shar Abuddin, son of Gul Muhammad.

Police Chief felicitated the team of Sohrab Goth police station for their excellent professional performance and also announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards.

