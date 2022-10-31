UrduPoint.com

Cash Reward For SHO Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Bandits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday announced a cash reward and certificate of appreciation for a station house officer (SHO) who sustained injuries during an encounter with the robbers.

According to the police, the city police chief announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 and a certificate of appreciation for SHO Sir Syed police station Sub-Inspector Syed Shahid Taj.

The SHO got injured during an encounter with bandits late Sunday night in North Karachi Sector-7. A robber was also killed in retaliatory firing while his accomplice was arrested.

A pistol along with rounds were recovered from the possession of accused arrested.

