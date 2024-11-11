Open Menu

Cash Rewards To Be Given To Farmers Cultivating Large Areas Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Cash rewards to be given to farmers cultivating large areas of wheat

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that the Punjab Chief Minister is taking practical steps to ensure agricultural progress and the prosperity of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that the Punjab Chief Minister is taking practical steps to ensure agricultural progress and the prosperity of farmers.

The chief minister has launched a historic incentive package specifically for wheat farmers under which substantial cash rewards would be provided through a balloting system to farmers cultivating large areas of wheat, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During a briefing, the minister was informed that the target for wheat cultivation in Faisalabad division this season had been set at over 1.8 million acres and all available resources were being mobilized to achieve it.

The agriculture extension department’s field staff was actively guiding farmers with technical support. In addition, special teams with the assistance of district administrations were monitoring the supply of quality fertilizers, seeds and pesticides in the market.

Mega farmer gatherings and demonstration plots  were being organized to support and educate farmers while divisional and district committee meetings were also held regularly. Furthermore, coordination between the Agriculture and Irrigation departments had been improved to ensure an adequate water supply for the wheat crop.

The provincial minister emphasized that as per the chief minister’s directive it was top priority to achieve wheat cultivation targets across all districts. This year, wheat cultivation on government lands would be mandatory and each Deputy Commissioner would submit a report on wheat cultivation on public lands.

He said that the current government was prioritizing the welfare of farmers, with the Chief Minister’s farmer package, worth over Rs 400 billion serving as a significant milestone for the prosperity of farmers and agricultural growth.

For small-scale wheat farmers, the Chief Minister had introduced the Kisan Card through which registered dealers provide fertilizers, seeds and pesticides at controlled prices through an interest-free agricultural loan scheme, he added.

So far, purchases worth Rs 19 billion had been made across the province through the Kisan Card.

The minister directed that Agriculture Extension field staff to guide farmers on alternative methods instead of burning rice stubble. Additionally, the district administrations were required to submit a report on wheat cultivation on government lands by November 18.

The agriculture extension department must also  submit its report on purchases via the Kisan Card and the availability of certified seeds in the division while overpricing through the Kisan Card would not be tolerated, he added.

The minister further mentioned that this year, the price of certified seeds by the Punjab Agriculture department had been reduced by around Rs 2,000.

Moreover, an ample stock of DAP and other fertilizers at controlled rates was available for wheat cultivation.

He said that inflated prices and substandard agricultural inputs would not be tolerated during wheat planting.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that weekly meetings of divisional and district committees would be held to assess wheat planting progress. He further said that November was a crucial month for wheat sowing and the Agriculture department would collaborate closely with the revenue department to improve coordination.

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Water Agriculture Guide Progress Price November Market All Government Wheat Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

4 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

5 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

5 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

5 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

5 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

19 minutes ago
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

12 seconds ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

19 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

14 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

19 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

19 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan