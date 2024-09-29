Cash, valuables looted from house

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Six veiled armed outlaws looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house at gunpoint in Rangpur police station area, on Sunday.

According to police sources, armed men entered the house of Asad and held hostage the family members at gunpoint.

They tied the family members including the kids with a rope and tortured them for making noise.

The dacoits also took away cash Rs 800,000, three mobile phones, a motorcycle and other valuables from the house.

Police concerned have started the investigations and all police pickets have also been informed, police sources added.