Cash, valuables looted from two houses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Six robbers took away valuables,cash and gold ornaments from two houses on Tuesday.

According to police, four dacoits entered the house of Asgar Ali in Chak No 46-JB in Nishatabad police limits and looted Rs 1 million, 10-tola gold ornaments, and fled.

In the second incident, three robbers took away Rs 2 million and other valuables fromthe house of Akbar in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.