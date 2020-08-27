UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash, Valuables Looted In Separate Incidents

Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables from citizens in four separate incidents reported in the city here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Afzal s/o Bashir Ahmed resident of D-Block Shah Rukan-E-Alam was returning home by car when five unidentified armed robbers intercepted him in a street in limits of New Multan police station. They held him and his driver hostage at gun point and looted mobile phone and cash total worth Rs 235,000. They also tortured the driver and managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, Muhammad Nadeem resident of Aziz Colony Muzaffargarh was returning home from Khanewal when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Sahu Chowk in premises of Seetal Mari Police station.

They held him hostage and snatched mobile phone, cash and motorcycle from him.

A case reported at Muzaffarabad police station in which Rehana Kosar alleged that her relatives Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Abbas, Yasmin Bibi and four others entered into her house. They tortured her and looted cash and jewellery total worth Rs 680,000 and escaped.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Qasim resident of Sahi Chawan in premises of Alpa police station reported that three unidentified armed robbers entered into his house. They held the family hostage at gun point and looted cash and clothes from the house.

They also tortured his wife when she tried to resist the robbery bid.

Separate cases registered with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

