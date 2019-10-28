Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents in Hafizabad

Dacoits looted cash and valuables worth about Rs 6.5 million in the district during the past 24 hours

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Dacoits looted cash and valuables worth about Rs 6.5 million in the district during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that trader Sajid Mehmood was on his way to Cheema Rice Mill Jalalpur Bhattian on a motorbike when armed persons intercepted him and snatched Rs 4.7 million from him at gun point and decamped with the booty.

In the second incident, some dacoits snatched Rs 500,000 from a fertiliser dealer Nasrullah Khan at Chiniot road when he was going to Pindi Bhattian after drawing Rs 500,000 from a bank.

In another incident, an accountant of a rice mill Muhammad Ashraf was on his way to Khanna Bhattian by a car (LE-749) when two bandits intercepted him near Hakeemwala and snatched Rs 200,000 from him.

In a theft case, thieves stole 26 batteries worth Rs 1 million from the tower of a mobile company in Jalalpur village.

Some burglars took away cash and valuables worth thousands of rupees from the house of Muhammad Ashraf in Jalalpur village.

Cases have been registered against the accused.