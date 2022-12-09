Cash & valuables looted, youth injured

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Armed dacoits on Friday looted Rs five lac cash, mobile phones and other valuables in six separate dacoity bids and injured a youth over putting resistance.

According to details, two unknown dacoits looted Rs three lac cash from a youth namely Asif Ramzan in Yaqubabad area in the jurisdiction of city police station.

The dacoits opened fire and injured the youth over putting resistance.

The dacoits snatched Rs 50000 cash and mobile phone from a local landlord Fiaz Ahmad.

Likewise, dacoits also looted cash and goods in other incidents.

People expressed concerned over rising dacoity bids and demanded of the police officials to take strict action.