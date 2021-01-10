Cash, valuables stole away from shop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The thieves stole away cash and other valuables from a shop here at Tounsa-Morr in premises of Sadar police station.

According to police sources, thieves broke roof of the mobile shop of Muhammad Farooq situated at Tounsa-Morr and stole away cash and other valuables worth over Rs five lac.

Police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident. However, local people staged protest against rising incidents of theft in the area. They said the criminals could be identified through CCTV footage but they have not been arrested so far.

They demanded of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to increase police patrolling in the area to control such kind of incidents in future.