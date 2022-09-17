UrduPoint.com

Cash,gold Looted At Gun Point

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cash,gold looted at gun point

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) ::Four armed dacoits looted 57 tola gold ornaments and Rs seven lac cash from a citizen's house at gun point in Bhutta colony in limit area of Qutbpur police station.

According to police spokesman, four armed outlaws entered into a house owned by Haji Nazeer Numbardar and held the family hostage at gun point for more than two hours.

They tied the family members including women and children with ropes and locked them into a room. They looted cash, gold and other goods and managed to fled from there.

Upon receiving the information, police reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

Police have constituted a special team for arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women Gold Family From

Recent Stories

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

37 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

1 hour ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

2 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

2 hours ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.