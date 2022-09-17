Cash,gold looted at gun point

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) ::Four armed dacoits looted 57 tola gold ornaments and Rs seven lac cash from a citizen's house at gun point in Bhutta colony in limit area of Qutbpur police station.

According to police spokesman, four armed outlaws entered into a house owned by Haji Nazeer Numbardar and held the family hostage at gun point for more than two hours.

They tied the family members including women and children with ropes and locked them into a room. They looted cash, gold and other goods and managed to fled from there.

Upon receiving the information, police reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

Police have constituted a special team for arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

Further probe was underway.