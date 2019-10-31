Cashier Deputy Commissioner office gets 3 years in prison with fine for corruption

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Accountability Court Quetta Judge Pazeer Baloch on Thursday sentenced Muhammad Musa, Cashier Deputy Commissioner Office Khuzdar to three years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 74,682,737 Fine in the illegal assets case here.

Senior Prosecutor NAB Balochistan Zameer Ahmed Chalghari appeared before the court.

As per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan, Cashier DC Office Khuzdar Muhammad Musa had accumulated millions of rupees assets beyond his known source of income.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation into the case field reference against the accused in the accountability Court. The Accountability Court Judge Pazeer Baloch in the light of evidence against Cashier DC office Kuzdar awarded three years imprisonment with fine to the tune of Rs 7,46,82737.