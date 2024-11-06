Cashier Embezzled Rs 4.2m
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A cashier at a private business embezzled Rs 4.2 million during cash handling in
Rail Bazar police limits.
A police report said on Wednesday that Saqib reported to the police that Shafique,
a cashier at his business point, had embezzled Rs 4.2 million from business.
The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
Separately, unidentified accused took away a laptop and cash from a shop of Ali in
Bano Market in Kotwali police limits.
Meanwhile,robbers snatched cash, cell phone and other valuables from a woman, Huzaifa
in Sultani Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
Separately, unidentified thieves took away a motorcycle of Arshad from the courtyard
of the District Courts in Civil Lines police limits while thieves stormed into a house of Anwar
in Mohala Usman Town in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and took away mobiles, cash and a
water pump.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.
