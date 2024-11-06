Open Menu

Cashier Embezzled Rs 4.2m

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Cashier embezzled Rs 4.2m

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A cashier at a private business embezzled Rs 4.2 million during cash handling in

Rail Bazar police limits.

A police report said on Wednesday that Saqib reported to the police that Shafique,

a cashier at his business point, had embezzled Rs 4.2 million from business.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Separately, unidentified accused took away a laptop and cash from a shop of Ali in

Bano Market in Kotwali police limits.

Meanwhile,robbers snatched cash, cell phone and other valuables from a woman, Huzaifa

in Sultani Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Separately, unidentified thieves took away a motorcycle of Arshad from the courtyard

of the District Courts in Civil Lines police limits while thieves stormed into a house of Anwar

in Mohala Usman Town in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and took away mobiles, cash and a

water pump.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

