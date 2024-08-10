CASOs, House Raids Intensified In IIOJK Ahead Of India’s Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Indian forces have ramped up their cordon and search operations (CASOs) and house raids across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of India’ Independence Day, the 15th of August, subjecting the local population to increased harassment and distress.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces’ personnel are conducting extensive house raids, CASOs, and frequent frisking throughout Srinagar and other areas of the territory. During these operations, Indian troops and police have detained dozens of youths and summoned hundreds more to police stations and army camps.
The establishment of numerous checkpoints on major roads has resulted in rigorous vehicle searches and intrusive frisking of commuters.
