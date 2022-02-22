(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed its grave concern over the beleaguered situation prevailing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the subdued people have been deprived of all their fundamental rights.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the vicious cycle of terror and violence perpetrated by Indian occupation forces and secret agencies especially the National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency in the territory, Kashmir-Media Service reported.

He said that the unabated search operations and nocturnal raids are a part of the deep conspiracy to malign the image of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir and resistance leadership.

The APHC leader also denounced arbitrary arrests of the people including resistance leaders, businessmen, lawyers, journalists and human rights activists and said that a popular movement for right to self-determination cannot be suppressed by killings, arbitrary arrests and terrorizing people.

"The repressive measures have failed to deter people from pursuing their legitimate demand for right to self-determination," he added.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said, it is time for India to read the pulse of the situation and shun its illogical stubbornness regarding the internationally recognised Kashmir dispute.

He urged the United Nations to take serious cognizance of the genocide and the worst human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.