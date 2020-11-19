UrduPoint.com
CASOs Trigger Protests, Clashes In Pulwama

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Violent cordon and search operations, launched by Indian troops at Karimabad in Pulwama district, triggered forceful anti-India protests in the area, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth came out of their houses and raised 'Go India Go Back' and 'We Want Freedom' slogans. Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans were also raised from loudspeakers of the mosques of the area, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The troops used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, which prompted them to throw stones on the troops.

Search operations were also conducted in Astanpora and Rahmoo areas.

