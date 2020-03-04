UrduPoint.com
CASS Had Been The New Think-tank In The Twin Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Speaking on the occasion, President of Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Air Chief Marshal (retired) Kaleem Saadat said that the CASS had been the new think-tank in the twin cities which studied the global transformative and destabilizing transitions in the global order

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaking on the occasion, President of Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Air Chief Marshal (retired) Kaleem Saadat said that the CASS had been the new think-tank in the twin cities which studied the global transformative and destabilizing transitions in the global order.

He said the world had been passing through the best and worst of times due to the enormous challenges from cyber tech to aerospace, security and environmental degradation, global tyranny of the rich and inequality of life.

Under the age of technological divide, the global powers had been out to assume more powers, impacting the developing world, he added.

The former air chief also called upon the international community to take notice of the coercive and sham democracy in India which was also posing threat to the world.

Cameron Munter, former US ambassador to Pakistan, said that Pakistan's issues like economy and climate change, would be the key factors to face the emerging new global order.

He said the old world had been fading, but the new world had not yet shaped itself.

Munter noted that climate change, technological challenges including biological inventions and governance system would be the main three problems, faced by the world community in the new world order.

He recalled that during his tenure as US ambassador in Pakistan he had predicted that water issue could lead to tensions between Pakistan and India.

The former envoy said that Pakistan should make most of the opportunities and challenges from the new world order by breaking the barriers and old narratives. The multilateral ties and regional outreach could play an important role in this regard, he added.

Lauding Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, he said Pakistan could further show its diplomatic strength by bringing together Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan could further play a major role on key issues in the region, he added.

The seasoned US diplomat further said that it was encouraging to see improvement in the taxation system of Pakistan.

Inam ul Haq, former ambassador and foreign minister and Jalil Abbas Jilani former foreign secretary also spoke on the occasion.

They said Pakistan being at the center of different changes taking place around the world, could serve as bridge among various countries.

Pakistan had always played a leading role in the regional peace as evident in Afghanistanand in the aftermath of August 5 unilateral and illegal steps of the Indian government over theIOJ&K, they added.

