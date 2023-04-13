UrduPoint.com

CASS Hosts Virtual Book Launch

April 13, 2023

CASS hosts virtual book launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) here on Thursday hosted a virtual book launch for the co-edited volume 'Activist Retail Investors and the Future of Financial Markets' by CASS Advisor on Economic Affairs & National Development Dr Usman W Chohan and Prof. Sven Van Kerckhoven, published by Routledge, UK.

The event was attended by CASS team and researchers and was well-received as the culmination of a successful project that spanned 14 authors from five continents from various disciplines including economics, information technology, sociology, law, cultural studies, public administration, and others.

The resulting volume of 14 chapters reflected, in the speakers' opinion, a comprehensive analysis of the subject from multiple perspectives that would likely stand as a lasting text on the subject of activist retail investors, said a news release.

Six authors from the book participated in the event as speakers, including Dr Usman W. Chohan (Pakistan), Prof. Sven Van Kerckhoven (Belgium), Prof. Sean O'Dubhghaill (Ireland), Dr IlkerAlsan (Switzerland), Dr Scott Timcke (South Africa), and Prof. NizanPackin (United States).

The editors of the volume highlighted that the global scope of the contributing authors, although challenging, provided an opportunity for rich international collaboration; and the book's multidisciplinary approach wasa powerful contribution to the literature.

An important lesson from the book was that activist retail investors are likely to remain a lasting feature in global financial markets, and recent events such as the Banking Crisis of 2023 help cement the editors' vision about the emergence of retail investors as a force in the digital age.

Several chapters of the book are already serving policy purposes in regulation (e.g., child protection), while others are reinvigorating existing debates through new analysis (e.g., anti-system politics, financial counter-hegemony). Therefore, the edited volume offers a rich contribution to several kinds of literature, as well as policy inputs for specialized audiences.

President CASS Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan lauded the contributions of the authors in the edited volume and credited Dr Chohan and Dr Van Kerckhoven for their collaborative editorial vision for a project of this scope.

