CASS Lahore hosts seminar on Next-Generation Warfare for PAF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, organized a seminar titled “Air Doctrine: Applicability in Next-Generation Warfare for PAF.”

The seminar focused on emerging technologies, strategic alignments, and doctrinal advancements crucial for enhancing the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) operational effectiveness in the evolving security landscape of South Asia, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Dr Air Commodore Naveed Khaliq Ansaree (Retd), Director at CASS, delivered the introductory remarks, emphasising the immense significance of the subject. Firstly, it is at the forefront of modern military strategies, and secondly, it directly impacts the future operational readiness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Dr Adil Sultan, Dean FASS, Air University Islamabad, delivered a lecture on “Impact of Emerging Technologies on Next-Generation Warfare,” covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyberspace, space systems, and AI-integrated drones.

He also cautioned that the commercialisation of space may create potential concerns for ensuring security in future conflicts.

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan (Retd), Vice Chancellor of Air University Islamabad, delivered a talk on “Airpower Doctrine and Development Strategy for the PAF.”

He said that some aspects considered in PAF doctrine and development strategy include niche and disruptive technologies to offset numerical disadvantages; information superiority to dominate the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide and Act) loop; agile combat employment to shorten the kill chain; centralised command, distributed control, and decentralised execution; multi-domain and parallel operations; force projection through low-cost, high-impact autonomous systems; exploitation of the EM spectrum; and indigenisation and self-reliance by supporting and expanding the national hi-tech industrial base.

Air Vice Marshal Nasser ul Haq Wyne, Director Aerospace & Warfare, CASS Islamabad, delivered a talk on “Doctrinal Shift in Aerial Warfare in South Asia.”

He highlighted a scenario of the Grey Zone conflict, where India is pursuing a strategy of “No War, No Peace,” blending kinetic and non-kinetic tools without triggering full-scale war.

He stated that the major shift was the transformation of airpower into a supported rather than a supporting role.

He added that some of the PAF’s key adaptations included hybrid warfare integration, integrating cyber and EW capabilities as part of a broader MDO, investment in unmanned systems, and forming strategic partnerships.

In his concluding remarks, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President of CASS Lahore, highlighted the PAF’s commitment to evolving its air doctrine to counter emerging threats.

He said that the PAF is focused on deterrence, precision engagement, and operational flexibility to ensure strategic readiness. Emphasising rapid modernisation, he outlined advancements in radar manufacturing, BVR capabilities, electronic warfare, and multi-domain capabilities that have strengthened the PAF’s edge.

He stressed that future warfare will revolve around artificial intelligence (AI), cyber resilience, and space-based surveillance. Under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu’s dynamic leadership, the PAF remains dedicated to maintaining air superiority through cutting-edge technologies, world-class training, and initiatives like NASTP, which drive innovation.

Crediting this modernisation, he stated that the PAF currently holds an edge over the IAF for at least six to seven years by virtue of its first-shot capability, planned induction of fifth-generation aircraft, force multipliers, and the introduction of multi-domain forces.

This advantage will only be reduced if the IAF successfully inducts the F-35 into its fleet and matches the PAF in force multipliers and multi-domain advancements.

However, if the IAF fails to keep pace with the PAF, it will remain at least a decade behind.

During interactive session speakers emphasised the need for synergy among the three services to undertake multi-domain operations. They also emphasised that the PAF must enhance its capacity and capability to project power in the Indian Ocean Region and to be recognised as a potent force.