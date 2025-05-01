CASS seminar discusses shifting global order, its implications for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, held a seminar titled “Is the US-led West Partnership Unravelling Consequences for Global Order and Impact on Pakistan,” to explore the changing dynamics of the global strategic landscape and its implications for Pakistan.

The seminar provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the weakening of the Western-led global order, rising multipolarity, and Pakistan's emerging geopolitical and economic challenges.

In his opening remarks, Former Ambassador Muhammad Haroon Shaukat warned that the current fragile international system—shaped by trade wars and shifting global norms—could lead to increased regional instability and complicate Pakistan’s economic and geopolitical landscape.

Delivering the keynote address, former Ambassador Javid Husain highlighted the breakdown of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar system.

He noted that power politics are increasingly overriding international law, undermining global institutions and contributing to global instability.

He emphasised that China’s rise poses a challenge to US global dominance and warned that deglobalisation could lead to economic fragmentation.

He said future national strength would depend on economic and technological capabilities, backed by scientific innovation.

Ambassador Husain recommended stronger strategic ties with both China and the US, while maintaining credible security deterrence against India.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer examined the growing strategic divergence between the US and the EU, particularly over the Ukraine conflict, and the EU’s efforts to strengthen its defence.

He warned that these trends could impact South Asia, especially as the US boosts strategic cooperation with India, potentially deepening regional military and technological imbalances.

Shahid Najam discussed the ongoing geo-economic shift driven by the rise of China and other Asian economies.

He outlined the potential economic and strategic consequences of the US-EU divide for Pakistan, including trade disruptions and economic vulnerabilities.

He called for a people-centric democratic vision, improved macroeconomic management, stronger trade frameworks, and enhanced competitiveness.

In his concluding remarks, Air Marshal (Retd) Asim Suleiman, President of CASS Lahore, said the world is at a defining moment.

He pointed out that the erosion of Western alliances and the rise of nationalism are reshaping the global order. For Pakistan, this period of transition presents both risks and opportunities.

He urged Pakistan to respond with a clear strategy, robust economic reforms, and a diversified foreign policy to maintain its relevance in the changing global environment.

An interactive session followed, where participants—academics, students, intellectuals, and policy experts—expressed concern over the emerging global trends and stressed the need for Pakistan to enhance national power through economic development and a focus on advanced technologies.

CASS, an independent think tank, continues to organize academic events on national security and related subjects to engage scholars and practitioners across sectors.