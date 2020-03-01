UrduPoint.com
CASS TO HOST INTERNATIONAL SEMINAR ON "GLOBAL STRATEGIC THREAT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:36 PM

& RESPONSE" AT ISLAMABADIslamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) has arranged a seminar on "Global Strategic Threat & Response" which will be held at Serena HotelIslamabad on 4th & 5th March, 2020.

Fifteen renowned scholars including nine international experts from diverse backgrounds would be speaking on different topics such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the two day seminar.

President ofPakistan, Dr Arif Alvi would address the inaugural session, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be the keynote speaker in the closing session.

The seminar aims to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts' inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.

A mobile app for media and general public to provide them firsthand information about the happenings at the seminar has also been developed.Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) is an independent think tank, which aims to provide insight and analysis on aerospace and international security issues.

It has the services of experts in the fields of aerospace, policy, doctrine, strategy, international relations, security and economics.

