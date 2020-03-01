CASS To Host Seminar On "Global Strategic Threat & Response"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) will arranged a two-day international seminar on "Global Strategic Threat and Response" here from March, 4.

Around fifteen renowned scholars including nine international experts from diverse backgrounds will be speaking on different topics such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the seminar, a Pakistan Air Force press release said.

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi will address the inaugural session, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the keynote speaker in the closing session.

The seminar aims to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts' inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.

A mobile app for media and general public to provide them firsthand information about the happenings at the seminar has also been developed.

CASS is an independent think tank, which aim to provide insight and analysis on aerospace and international security issues. It has the services of experts in the fields of aerospace, policy, doctrine, strategy, international relations, security and economics.