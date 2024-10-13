Caste system remains deep-rooted issue in India: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Everyday life for many in India is marked by caste-based oppression and societal violence as decades after independence, the caste system remains a deep-rooted issue in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said women from lower castes face a disproportionate risk of violence and harassment but caste-related crimes often escape justice in the Indian legal system.

It said Hindu caste system represents one of the oldest forms of social hierarchy which still exists and low-caste individuals are relegated to the most degrading and labor-intensive jobs across the country.

The report lamented that India’s democratic framework had not only failed to dismantle the caste system but had, in some ways, reinforced its structures.

Within this hierarchy, Dalits are still viewed as ‘untouchables,’ facing systemic exclusion, it added.

The report deplored that Indian society had largely failed to embrace and integrate Dalits and other marginalized groups and many Dalits are barred from accessing temples or renting homes in upper-caste areas.

It said the Indian caste system exemplifies how birth can dictate one’s social standing and perpetuate suffering, adding global organizations often overlook the pervasive issues stemming from India’s caste system.

Caste discrimination in India poses a significant challenge to notions of equality in the modern world, the report maintained.