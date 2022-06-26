Casting vote fundamental right of every citizen: Commissioner Mirpur Khas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Sunday said that casting vote was the fundamental right of every citizen and every person tries to choose a candidate according to his /her wish.

Commissioner expressed these views during his visit to different polling stations setup in Mirpurkhas.

He said that every person should play a vital role for maintaining law and order situation during the voting process.

Commissioner lauded the role of DIG Police Zulfiqar Ali Mahar for ensuring better security arrangements and preparedness of male and female police personnel to thwart any untoward situation.

