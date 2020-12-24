UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Casual' Smokers May Also Have Nicotine Addiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

'Casual' smokers may also have nicotine addiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Even if you consider yourself a light or "casual" smoker, it does not necessarily mean that you have completely escaped nicotine addiction, warns new research.

Many light smokers those who smoke one to four cigarettes per day or fewer meet the criteria for nicotine addiction and should therefore be considered for treatment, said the study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

"In the past, some considered that only patients who smoke around 10 cigarettes per day or more were addicted, and I still hear that sometimes," said Jonathan Foulds, Professor at Pennsylvania State University in the US.

"But this study demonstrates that many lighter smokers, even those who do not smoke every day, can be addicted to cigarettes. It also suggests that we need to be more precise when we ask about cigarette smoking frequency," Medical daily reported .

The researchers examined an existing data set from the National Institutes of Health in the US, including more than 6,700 smokers who had been fully assessed to find out if they met the 11 criteria listed in the 5th edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5) for tobacco use disorder.

They found that 85 per cent of the daily cigarette smokers were addicted to some extent either mild, moderate or severe addiction.

"Surprisingly, almost two thirds of those smoking only one to four cigarettes per day were addicted, and around a quarter of those smoking less than weekly were addicted," Foulds said.

The researchers found that the severity of cigarette addiction, as indicated by the number of criteria met, increased with the frequency of smoking, with 35 per cent of those smoking one-to-four cigarettes per day and 74 per cent of those smoking 21 cigarettes or more per day being moderately or severely addicted.

"Lighter smoking is correctly perceived as less harmful than heavy smoking, but it still carries significant health risks," said Jason Oliver, Assistant Professor at Duke University in the US.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

16 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

43 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.