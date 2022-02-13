UrduPoint.com

Cat Trapped In Barbed Wire Rescued: Rescue 1122

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Cat trapped in barbed wire rescued: Rescue 1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi while maintaining it's tradition of helping all in distress rescued a cat trapped in barbed wire and set another example of service to the people.

The Rescue team relieved the cat trapped in a barbed wire fence on the wall of a school in PWD, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson Usman Gujjar.

The Rescue 1122 personnel released the cat after giving first aid as it was slightly injured.

Pakistan

