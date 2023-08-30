Open Menu

Catastrophic Deluge Sweeps Away 50 Homes In Alipur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Catastrophic deluge sweeps away 50 homes in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A relentless surge of floodwater has unleashed devastation at village Nakli (tehsil Alipur) as it washed away 50 homes and plunged the community into a complex web of challenges that extend far beyond the loss of shelter.

Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal Abbassi undertook a courageous journey to the disaster-stricken area. Amidst the heart-wrenching backdrop of homes vanishing into the river's abyss. Abbassi's visit aimed to assess the true magnitude of the losses.

Nakli Gopang, a once-thriving village within Mouza Kundrala, now presents a deserted look and complete silence.

In response to this catastrophe, authorities acted swiftly by setting up flood relief camps and offering solace in the form of tents to those displaced by the disaster. A glimmer of hope emerged as Tehsildar assured the affected residents of his relentless pursuit to secure compensation for their shattered lives.

Abbassi's unwavering commitment is reflected in his daily presence at the flood victims' camp, a testament to his pledge that they would not face this ordeal alone. The compassion didn't end there�medicines and sustenance for animals have been provided, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to disaster relief.

Amidst the debris, a resilient community still clung to hope, bolstered by the support of the district administration. Under the vigilant guidance of DC Muzaffargarh, the distribution of tents was executed with utmost transparency, said Iqbal.

Beyond the loss of homes, their very livelihoods hung in the balance. The flood's ferocity wasn't limited to demolishing houses; it also ravaged businesses, leaving the victims in dire need. The plea for dry rations echoes their struggle for sustenance in the midst of this complex crisis.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Muzaffargarh Alipur

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

13 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

13 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

35 minutes ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

38 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

46 minutes ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

56 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

58 minutes ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extend ..

Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand till Sep ..

2 hours ago
 Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan