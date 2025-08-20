PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The catastrophic flood in Buner district that caused tragic loss of over 200 lives and widespread damage to property, has also inflicted deep spiritual wounds on minority community of the area by severely damaging sole crematorium used by both Hindu and Sikh to perform essential last rites of their deceased.

“Our only Shamshan Ghat, cremation ground, that we used to perform last rites for our deceased in accordance to our religious traditions and belief has been badly damaged by the ferocious deluge caused by intensive rains in the district,” informed Sandeep Singh, a dweller of Buner district.

Talking to APP, Sandeep Singh expressed his grief by stating that `our homes and shops are damaged, but the destruction of crematorium is a deep spiritual wound for us’.

We have nowhere to perform the final rituals for our loved ones. We appeal to the government for help in rebuilding this essential place, he appealed.

Sandeep informed that both Hindu and Sikh community resides in Buner district and utilized this facility.

He shared that around 150 to 160 families of Sikh community are currently living in Buner district with business as their source of livelihood. The total number of Sikh community in Buner is around 490 to 510 including men, women and children, he added.

“Realizing importance of crematorium among minority community, it is requested to the government to soon arrange visit of the site and start reconstruction work at the earliest,” demanded Haroon Sarabdial, Chairman All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement.

Haroon said there are hundreds of Hindus dwelling in Buner district and would face a lot of problem in case of death of any community member.

He expressed the hope that government would take this issue seriously and made arrangements for reconstruction of the crematorium in Buner on emergent basis.