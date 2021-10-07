Catastrophic memories of Oct 8, 2005 earthquake still alive: Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was devastating and its catastrophic memories are still alive in human minds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the earthquake of October 8, 2005 was devastating and its catastrophic memories are still alive in human minds.

In a message on national day of safety from natural calamities, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Pakistanis were the bravest nation in the world who set numerous examples of help and support to the affectees of such calamities.

Meanwhile, the government had strengthened PDMA and Rescue 1122 to meet any challenge, he said. The scope of rescue services had been devolved at the grassroots and rescue air ambulance was being started as well, he added.

An effective response mechanism was essential to meet natural calamities and the purpose of this day was to sensitise the people about the importance of safety measures, concluded the CM.