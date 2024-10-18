Catch-up campaign to vaccinate kids under way successfully: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said the '30-day Big Catch-up' campaign to vaccinate children up to the age of five years against various diseases in Sialkot district is going on successfully.

Since 2019, as many as 13,361 registered children in Sialkot district had not completed the immunization course, which was mainly due to the outbreak of the coronavirus at that time, in view of which the Punjab government launched the “Big Catch-up” campaign.

In the first round, which will continue from October 1 to 30, more than 70 per cent of missing children will be vaccinated as per the target.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, during inspection of the center established in Union Council (UC) Muradpur, directed the vaccinator, assistant and social mobiliser to strictly follow the schedule to achieve the given target during the campaign and to ensure that there is not a single immunization defaulter among them.

The DC said that during the campaign, 124 teams had been formed for 124 rural union councils of Sialkot district, each team includes a vaccinator, an assistant and two social mobilisers. He said that assistant commissioner (AC), local authorities of Health Department, monitoring teams of World Health Organisation and UNICEF are present in the field to monitor the campaign.